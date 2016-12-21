Memos show how Canada officials observed Trump in 2016. Next: they deal with him
Diplomatic briefing notes show Canadian officials wrestled with the same problem that consumed so many of the world's political observers this year: making sense of the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. Diplomats monitoring the U.S. election regularly sent notes back to Ottawa - including one on May 25 that described the particular challenge of untangling the candidate's contradictions and separating fact from fiction.
#1 Wednesday
Aside from Trudeau making fun of Trump with Obama and Nieto Canada does not have a problem with the US.Canada isnt a low wage country.Canada is in the same boat as us except they dont have the immigration problem we have because they penalize their businesses if the hire immigrants.
#2 Wednesday
Trump will make America great again.
#4 Wednesday
Â“IÂ’m not going to pick a fight with Donald Trump right now. But IÂ’m not going to support him either, obviously,Â” Trudeau added, later comparing the Republican real estate mogul to TorontoÂ’s infamous former mayor, Rob Ford.
Ouch!
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,884
NYC
#6 Wednesday
Hillary spent 1.2 billion dollars on purchasing 3 million votes of illegal invaders in sanctuary cities of California and NYC where that American federal law of voting do not apply and were cancelled which prove the corruption of Hillary the crook, liar and criminal. Obama's last minute Hit and Run away attack on America's energy production and releasing more Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists from Gitmo only to kill more Americans and Christians will fail and will be undone by US Congress and new president Elect Donald Trump. Liberal Democrats loss has consequences and Democrats will be moved to the back of the bus for the next eight years or more. Liberal Communist and Jihadist Democrats serve the interests of the Iranian regime and ISIS Caliphate that use the oil revenues to finance the murderous terrorist attacks on America, Europe and the Middle East and killing innocent Christians. The recent murderous attack in Berlin Christmas Market which no Democrats will address because the murderer motive is liberal Jihadist secret is just another escalation of the terrorists of the Mozlem Brotherhood and ISIS caliphate terrorizing the world which started during the happy days of President Bill Clinton and Hillary in the White House who refused to arrest in American prison Osama Bin Laden who was handled to them in 1998 by the Sudanese dictator before he planned the attack on NYC on 9-11-2001. The connection between the Democratic Party and the Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists and bringing hundreds of thousands f terrorists to America from the Middle East disguised as refugees is similar to the flooding of Germany with million refugees together with thousands of terrorists that will destroy America and Germany unless Donald Trump will defeat the ISIS caliphate that Liberal communist and Jihadist terrorist sympathizer Hillary Clinton established and armed with US best weapons since 2011.
#7 Wednesday
Canadian scumbags interfering in our election - this calls for action against Canada.
Like supporting independence for Quebec - why do we allow the Ottawans to enforce their fascist suppression of those who hunger for liberty.
Freeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedom!!!!!! !!!
Saint Paul, MN
#8 Yesterday
One libitard comparing Trump to another libitard, you alt-leftists have a weak grasp on reality snowflake.
Alexandria, Australia
#9 Yesterday
So sad, from Australia, to see the great country U.S.A., who I have always admired, going down the drain.....all that history, civil wars, GONE forever!
#10 Yesterday
The USA is doing great.Trump is going to do a great job.I realize youre much closer to China so I wont go there but I would watch my back.Wait till you see the great things happen.
#11 Yesterday
More than "libtards (your silly word) and snowflakes (your silly word) know that Electoral presdient trump is deplorable for our country - and the world.
It is "upresidented" isn't it?
#12 Yesterday
The USA will be a great country long after Australia has become a province of Indonesia.
Kissing Democrat ass won't save you.
#13 Yesterday
Guess a thankyou to the present President is in order?
#14 21 hrs ago
Too bad he seems intent on making Russia & Xhina 'Great' Again 1st
#15 21 hrs ago
There there-
Go play with your 3 Million Vote Hoax until you feel better.
#16 19 hrs ago
FucktRump
#18 17 hrs ago
I think that would probably be Obama.China has the nerve not to supply Obama with steps to get off the airplane.no red carpet when every other country had one,steal our drone.Russia crosses the red line,totally ignores Obama,hack the US.Obama does nothing.The US is a laughing stock because of his administration.Iran taunts us at will.You mean Obama didnt know that North Korea had a nuclear sub?What a joke.You might as well face that China is goin to have an altercation.Might be Japan,Might be Taiwain but its gone to far now.The US will be involved and its because Obama didnt stand his ground.China has one aircraft carrier and he lets them push us around.
Saint Paul, MN
#20 15 hrs ago
Dear libitard, you snowflakes are clueless as usual, Trump has accomplished more since he was elected than Obama did in eight years, it's very unprecedented to have such a qualified person elected to the presidency.
How's the color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?
Saint Paul, MN
#21 15 hrs ago
God bless our new president Trump, the most honest and qualified candidate won the election.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?
Saint Paul, MN
#22 15 hrs ago
How so snowflake, you need to ease off the fake news.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?
Saint Paul, MN
#23 15 hrs ago
I thanked him the second he beat the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary, just wait until he takes office, the Obama mistake is over.
Let's make America great again.
#24 15 hrs ago
Mikey,
Trump has a whole lot of catching up to do in order to come close to Obama 's 8 years of successes. Trump talks a good game is all. I don't expect much from him. We owe Obama the respect he deserves for saving this country from the brink after W and company and people like you did to it. Hope is lost once again and don't come crying when Trump takes it down.
