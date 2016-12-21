There are on the Truro Daily News story from Wednesday, titled Memos show how Canada officials observed Trump in 2016. Next: they deal with him. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:

Diplomatic briefing notes show Canadian officials wrestled with the same problem that consumed so many of the world's political observers this year: making sense of the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. Diplomats monitoring the U.S. election regularly sent notes back to Ottawa - including one on May 25 that described the particular challenge of untangling the candidate's contradictions and separating fact from fiction.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.