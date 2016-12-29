Law allows huge expansion of historic Civil War battlefield
Virginia's Petersburg National Battlefield, a climactic site in the collapse of the Confederacy in the Civil War, has been cleared for a huge expansion under a new law that would authorize it to become the nation's largest protected battlefield. The park commemorates sites in the war's longest battlefield conflict, marked by bursts of bloody trench warfare spanning some ten months between 1864 and 1865.
