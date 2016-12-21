Jeremy Corbyn brushes off Barack Obam...

Jeremy Corbyn brushes off Barack Obama criticism

There are 1 comment on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jeremy Corbyn brushes off Barack Obama criticism. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

Jeremy Corbyn has brushed aside criticism from Barack Obama after the outgoing US president suggested Labour had lost touch with reality. Mr Obama made the controversial remarks when asked if he feared a "Corbynisation" of the Democratic Party after its surprise defeat to Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Thanks For The Compliment

Bronx, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Any criticism leveled at you from Barack Hussein Obama must mean that you're doing something right.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,466,896
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min Trump your President 2,506
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 16 min Kudos 37
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 18 min huntcoyotes 406,179
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 31 min Dr Phil 232,103
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 42 min USAUSAUSA 35,718
News Republicans plan massive tax code overhaul 47 min Ronald 16
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,446

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC