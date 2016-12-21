There are on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jeremy Corbyn brushes off Barack Obama criticism. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

Jeremy Corbyn has brushed aside criticism from Barack Obama after the outgoing US president suggested Labour had lost touch with reality. Mr Obama made the controversial remarks when asked if he feared a "Corbynisation" of the Democratic Party after its surprise defeat to Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.