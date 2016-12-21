Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit
KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to vis... . The plane of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
#1 7 hrs ago
It kind of offends me that Obama tries to take some sort of credit for Pearl Harbor or Hiroshima.Obamas family had nothing to do with the Pacific Theater.My dad went into the Navy when he was 17 years old and Ive heard stories about World War 2 my entire life.He was on the USS Hoggatt Bay CVE 75.I have many pictures of Kamakazees and US planes crashing onto the deck trying to land.Arriving at Manus on 20 December 1944, Hoggatt Bay joined the great task force which departed from that and other staging bases in late December for Lingayen Gulf. The voyage through the Philippines was a perilous one, as the Japanese attacked with their last desperate weapon, the suicide plane. Crewmen on Hoggatt Bay and the other ships fought continuously after 3 January, downing many of the attackers, but Ommaney Bay was lost and other ships damaged. Arriving Lingayen Gulf on 6 January, Hoggatt Bay sent her carrier planes in to support the landings and destroy strong points despite suicide attacks; this vital work continued until 17 January, when the ship set course for Ulithi, and then San Diego.The veteran escort carrier returned to San Diego 15 February 1945, and after much-needed repairs sailed 6 April to join the vast fleet arrayed off Okinawa in support of the invasion. She arrived Okinawa 8 May via Pearl Harbor and Ulithi and immediately took station south of the island to lend her aircraft to the carrier air forces engaged in the operation. Her planes flew direct support missions, photographic flights, and supply drops during the period from 8 May-24 June.
