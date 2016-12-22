Inquiry says Snowden in contact with Russia's spy services
There are 5 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from Thursday, titled Inquiry says Snowden in contact with Russia's spy services. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:
Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has remained in contact with Russian intelligence services since he arrived in Moscow three years ago, according to a declassified report on a congressional investigation released Thursday. The House intelligence committee released the report to provide what the panel's chairman called "a fuller account of Edward Snowden's crimes and the reckless disregard he has shown for U.S. national security."
United States
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Oh, goody, Snowden and Trump are teaming up to hand us over to the Russians.
Time to learn a new language.
#3 Friday
And would anyone feel comfortable if the Russian authorities were not taking an active interest in his welfare? He started out a whistle blower. I don't know what he has endured and how he perceives it but it can only go downhill with our Gestapo friends in the NSA. Not my problem.
Oslo, Norway
#4 Friday
#5 Yesterday
So wonder how Trump will spin this mess in a round of tweets?
#6 Yesterday
Espionage services of any modern country, especially those periodically assaulted by various disinformation tactics from historical oppressors, would understandably maintain contact and oversee the status and activities of someone given political sanctuary. American Democrats makings something of such common behavior is yet another misinformation tactic, embracing the jingoism common to their own administrations every time they are in political trouble.
