Inquiry says Snowden in contact with ...

Inquiry says Snowden in contact with Russia's spy services

There are 5 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from Thursday, titled Inquiry says Snowden in contact with Russia's spy services. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has remained in contact with Russian intelligence services since he arrived in Moscow three years ago, according to a declassified report on a congressional investigation released Thursday. The House intelligence committee released the report to provide what the panel's chairman called "a fuller account of Edward Snowden's crimes and the reckless disregard he has shown for U.S. national security."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
FUBAR

United States

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Oh, goody, Snowden and Trump are teaming up to hand us over to the Russians.

Time to learn a new language.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 Friday
And would anyone feel comfortable if the Russian authorities were not taking an active interest in his welfare? He started out a whistle blower. I don't know what he has endured and how he perceives it but it can only go downhill with our Gestapo friends in the NSA. Not my problem.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lollypop1781

Oslo, Norway

#4 Friday
21 fem looking for cute men to have fun with... K iK me on nerdgrl_z4
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Wondering

Beverly, MA

#5 Yesterday
So wonder how Trump will spin this mess in a round of tweets?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#6 Yesterday
Espionage services of any modern country, especially those periodically assaulted by various disinformation tactics from historical oppressors, would understandably maintain contact and oversee the status and activities of someone given political sanctuary. American Democrats makings something of such common behavior is yet another misinformation tactic, embracing the jingoism common to their own administrations every time they are in political trouble.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min freebird 405,944
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what abou... 3 min Go Blue Forever 37
News The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks ... 5 min Go Blue Forever 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 20 min Cupcake6125 135
News Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Gua... 32 min slurps1486 9
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC