In Illinois, Obama pardons 1, shortens sentences for 7 more
President Barack Obama has pardoned one Illinois resident and shortened the sentences of seven others in the state convicted of federal crimes. Overall, Obama pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentence of 153 others.
