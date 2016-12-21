In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to...

In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obama's agenda

Republicans' grip on all levers of power stands as a mandate to the GOP-led Congress, which will move swiftly to try to undo eight years of outgoing President Barack Obama's agenda. With Republican President-elect Donald Trump weeks away from assuming office, GOP lawmakers plan to open the 115th Congress on Tuesday and immediately take steps to repeal Obama's health care law.

