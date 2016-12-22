Green energy producers hopeful despite Trump's coal promise

Swaths of virgin desert in the U.S. West in recent years have transformed into solar farms, a trend green energy supporters predict will persist even with the election of a president who is making fossil fuel-friendly Cabinet appointments and promises to bring back coal. With the support of Congress, the renewable energy industry has enjoyed a tax credit-buoyed building boom under President Barack Obama, who has aggressively pushed to slash greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of coal and other fossil fuels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.