GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what about the deficit
There are 37 comments on the KFVS12 story from Yesterday, titled GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what about the deficit.
Congressional Republicans are planning a massive overhaul of the nation's tax system next year, a heavy political lift that could ultimately affect families at every income level and businesses of every size. Their goal is to simplify a complicated tax code that rewards wealthy people with smart accountants, and corporations that can easily shift profits - and jobs - overseas.
|
#1 Yesterday
Supply side economics is a fraud. Trickle down only makes the rich richer. Deficits will mushroom if tax rates are cut substantially.
The GOP has sold this tax cut bullshit for years. Low tax rates do not result in a booming economy. The only true purpose of lowering taxes on the wealthy is to reward the rich and influential.
The most prosperous this country had ever been was in the days of a 70% or higher marginal tax rate.
If we really want to make America great again we must return to an economic and tax policy that has been proven to dork. Supply side and trickle down has been proven to not work.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,780
The Left Coast
|
#3 Yesterday
Absolutely, we need to tax the rich more. The average income in the US is around $50K. If you make more than the average you need to pay more, much more, in income tax. If your income is $100K you should pay twice as much as those that make $50K, income of $200K should pay 4 times as much.
|
Since: Dec 16
37
United States
|
#4 Yesterday
I am the Real Donald Trump and I will cut taxes more than anybody in history, increase military spending so we nobody will mess with us, spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure, and erase the national debt before I leave office. Any talk of reduced revenues generating an extra $10 Trillion in debt is simply intellectual liberals hating on me. I am the savior and the only hope for making America great again!
|
Since: Dec 16
37
United States
|
#5 Yesterday
Nevermind the fact that my own personal finances are House of cards built on bad debt, bankruptcies, and veneer of prosperity. Nevermind that American banks won't loan me money any more because oftentimes I flat out refuse to pay my debts. Nevermind I'm in the pockets of Russian tycoon for $630 million.
|
#6 Yesterday
LyinÂ’ Donnie, if your plan, as promised, is to help the workingman and woman why appoint JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, three alumni of the powerful financial firm Goldman Sachs, several billionaires and two chief executives of major American corporations to your cabinet? Their tax and economic policies will greatly increase the national debt while squeezing the middle class and concentrating wealth to the top Â– exacerbating an alarming growth of wealth inequality in America.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#7 Yesterday
Funny, cutting taxes grew the economy fast enough to more than make up for the cuts in new revenue when John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan did it.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,745
Location hidden
|
#8 Yesterday
GOP on the clock now...don't sink our economy again....
|
#9 Yesterday
Build the wall.Mexico will pay.The democrats doubled the debt without even one year of 4 percent growth.Now they need Trump to pay it off.
|
Since: Dec 16
37
United States
|
#10 Yesterday
Yes! I will do everything I promised and it cost you nothing! Thank yo so much for believing me!
|
#12 Yesterday
Fake News retread?
The 2008 budget deficit was $1.4 Trillion as opposed to the current budget deficit being $625 Billion.
|
#13 Yesterday
Funny is right, when Kennedy did it taxes were way too high, you Saint Ronnie also increased taxes
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#14 Yesterday
Snowflake, you are forgetting about the national debt, over 19 trillion and growing, just think, Obama accumulated more debt than every president before him COMBINED.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 Yesterday
Crack a book snowflake, look at the economic growth that was created by Kennedy and Reagan, and snowflake, taxes are still to high, but then again libtards believe that taxes are only for the little people anyway, that's why the Clinton family criminal foundation was created.
|
#16 23 hrs ago
I know, you wingnutz morons love your fact-free universe!
|
#17 23 hrs ago
When Ronald Reagan became president. He rode to office on complaints of an Â“out-of-control debtÂ” that was as big as Â“a stack of $1000 bills 67 miles high.Â” And in eight years in office he added another 125 miles to that stack.
|
#18 22 hrs ago
Doesn't matter. Hillary is worse. Feel free to come up with a better candidate.
|
#19 22 hrs ago
The topic of the post was in regard to budget deficits.
|
#20 22 hrs ago
Under Ronald Reagan the national debt ballooned to $2.9 Trillion from $880 Billion
|
Since: Dec 16
37
|
#21 22 hrs ago
The election is over my fine candidate. Soon my many, many detractors will begin to focus on me and my policies, my failings, and my broken campaign promises. We must not let them draw attention to me. Divert them by talking about Hillary or Obama, even they'll be gone and have. I impact on the worsening state of the country. Above all, never allow a critical word of me to go unchallenged!
|
#22 22 hrs ago
He is indeed the Grand Daddy of the trillion dollar national debt!
|
