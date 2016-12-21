GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but...

GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what about the deficit

There are 37 comments on the KFVS12 story from Yesterday, titled GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what about the deficit. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

Congressional Republicans are planning a massive overhaul of the nation's tax system next year, a heavy political lift that could ultimately affect families at every income level and businesses of every size. Their goal is to simplify a complicated tax code that rewards wealthy people with smart accountants, and corporations that can easily shift profits - and jobs - overseas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Real Con False Prophet

Glasgow, KY

#1 Yesterday
Supply side economics is a fraud. Trickle down only makes the rich richer. Deficits will mushroom if tax rates are cut substantially.

The GOP has sold this tax cut bullshit for years. Low tax rates do not result in a booming economy. The only true purpose of lowering taxes on the wealthy is to reward the rich and influential.

The most prosperous this country had ever been was in the days of a 70% or higher marginal tax rate.

If we really want to make America great again we must return to an economic and tax policy that has been proven to dork. Supply side and trickle down has been proven to not work.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,780

The Left Coast

#3 Yesterday
Real Con False Prophet wrote:
Supply side economics is a fraud. Trickle down only makes the rich richer. Deficits will mushroom if tax rates are cut substantially.

The GOP has sold this tax cut bullshit for years. Low tax rates do not result in a booming economy. The only true purpose of lowering taxes on the wealthy is to reward the rich and influential.

The most prosperous this country had ever been was in the days of a 70% or higher marginal tax rate.

If we really want to make America great again we must return to an economic and tax policy that has been proven to dork. Supply side and trickle down has been proven to not work.
Absolutely, we need to tax the rich more. The average income in the US is around $50K. If you make more than the average you need to pay more, much more, in income tax. If your income is $100K you should pay twice as much as those that make $50K, income of $200K should pay 4 times as much.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

37

United States

#4 Yesterday
I am the Real Donald Trump and I will cut taxes more than anybody in history, increase military spending so we nobody will mess with us, spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure, and erase the national debt before I leave office. Any talk of reduced revenues generating an extra $10 Trillion in debt is simply intellectual liberals hating on me. I am the savior and the only hope for making America great again!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

37

United States

#5 Yesterday
Nevermind the fact that my own personal finances are House of cards built on bad debt, bankruptcies, and veneer of prosperity. Nevermind that American banks won't loan me money any more because oftentimes I flat out refuse to pay my debts. Nevermind I'm in the pockets of Russian tycoon for $630 million.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 Yesterday
LyinÂ’ Donnie, if your plan, as promised, is to help the workingman and woman why appoint JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, three alumni of the powerful financial firm Goldman Sachs, several billionaires and two chief executives of major American corporations to your cabinet? Their tax and economic policies will greatly increase the national debt while squeezing the middle class and concentrating wealth to the top Â– exacerbating an alarming growth of wealth inequality in America.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 Yesterday
Real Con False Prophet wrote:
Supply side economics is a fraud. Trickle down only makes the rich richer. Deficits will mushroom if tax rates are cut substantially.

The GOP has sold this tax cut bullshit for years. Low tax rates do not result in a booming economy. The only true purpose of lowering taxes on the wealthy is to reward the rich and influential.

The most prosperous this country had ever been was in the days of a 70% or higher marginal tax rate.

If we really want to make America great again we must return to an economic and tax policy that has been proven to dork. Supply side and trickle down has been proven to not work.
Funny, cutting taxes grew the economy fast enough to more than make up for the cuts in new revenue when John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan did it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,745

Location hidden
#8 Yesterday
GOP on the clock now...don't sink our economy again....

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Welcome, MN

#9 Yesterday
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I am the Real Donald Trump and I will cut taxes more than anybody in history, increase military spending so we nobody will mess with us, spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure, and erase the national debt before I leave office. Any talk of reduced revenues generating an extra $10 Trillion in debt is simply intellectual liberals hating on me. I am the savior and the only hope for making America great again!
Build the wall.Mexico will pay.The democrats doubled the debt without even one year of 4 percent growth.Now they need Trump to pay it off.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

37

United States

#10 Yesterday
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>Build the wall.Mexico will pay.The democrats doubled the debt without even one year of 4 percent growth.Now they need Trump to pay it off.
Yes! I will do everything I promised and it cost you nothing! Thank yo so much for believing me!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 Yesterday
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>Build the wall.Mexico will pay.The democrats doubled the debt without even one year of 4 percent growth.Now they need Trump to pay it off.
Fake News retread?

The 2008 budget deficit was $1.4 Trillion as opposed to the current budget deficit being $625 Billion.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#13 Yesterday
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Funny, cutting taxes grew the economy fast enough to more than make up for the cuts in new revenue when John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan did it.
Funny is right, when Kennedy did it taxes were way too high, you Saint Ronnie also increased taxes

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#14 Yesterday
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Fake News retread?

The 2008 budget deficit was $1.4 Trillion as opposed to the current budget deficit being $625 Billion.
Snowflake, you are forgetting about the national debt, over 19 trillion and growing, just think, Obama accumulated more debt than every president before him COMBINED.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#15 Yesterday
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Funny is right, when Kennedy did it taxes were way too high, you Saint Ronnie also increased taxes
Crack a book snowflake, look at the economic growth that was created by Kennedy and Reagan, and snowflake, taxes are still to high, but then again libtards believe that taxes are only for the little people anyway, that's why the Clinton family criminal foundation was created.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 23 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Crack a book snowflake, look at the economic growth that was created by Kennedy and Reagan, and snowflake, taxes are still to high, but then again libtards believe that taxes are only for the little people anyway, that's why the Clinton family criminal foundation was created.
I know, you wingnutz morons love your fact-free universe!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#17 23 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Crack a book snowflake, look at the economic growth that was created by Kennedy and Reagan, and snowflake, taxes are still to high, but then again libtards believe that taxes are only for the little people anyway, that's why the Clinton family criminal foundation was created.
When Ronald Reagan became president. He rode to office on complaints of an Â“out-of-control debtÂ” that was as big as Â“a stack of $1000 bills 67 miles high.Â” And in eight years in office he added another 125 miles to that stack.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#18 22 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I am the Real Donald Trump and I will cut taxes more than anybody in history, increase military spending so we nobody will mess with us, spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure, and erase the national debt before I leave office. Any talk of reduced revenues generating an extra $10 Trillion in debt is simply intellectual liberals hating on me. I am the savior and the only hope for making America great again!
Doesn't matter. Hillary is worse. Feel free to come up with a better candidate.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#19 22 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Snowflake, you are forgetting about the national debt, over 19 trillion and growing, just think, Obama accumulated more debt than every president before him COMBINED.
The topic of the post was in regard to budget deficits.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#20 22 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

When Ronald Reagan became president. He rode to office on complaints of an Â“out-of-control debtÂ” that was as big as Â“a stack of $1000 bills 67 miles high.Â” And in eight years in office he added another 125 miles to that stack.
Under Ronald Reagan the national debt ballooned to $2.9 Trillion from $880 Billion
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

37

Olive Branch, MS

#21 22 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>Doesn't matter. Hillary is worse. Feel free to come up with a better candidate.
The election is over my fine candidate. Soon my many, many detractors will begin to focus on me and my policies, my failings, and my broken campaign promises. We must not let them draw attention to me. Divert them by talking about Hillary or Obama, even they'll be gone and have. I impact on the worsening state of the country. Above all, never allow a critical word of me to go unchallenged!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#22 22 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Under Ronald Reagan the national debt ballooned to $2.9 Trillion from $880 Billion
He is indeed the Grand Daddy of the trillion dollar national debt!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks ... 3 min Go Blue Forever 15
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 12 min freebird 405,942
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 18 min Cupcake6125 135
News Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Gua... 31 min slurps1486 9
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min Dr Guru 232,002
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,532

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC