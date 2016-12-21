Gingrich: Obama 'desperate frenzy' to save legacy
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in an interview that aired Sunday compared President Barack Obama's legacy to a deflating doll and argued Obama is in a "desperate frenzy" to save it. "His legacy is like one of those dolls that, as the air comes out of it, shrinks and shrinks and shrinks," Gingrich said.
