Factions split GOP ranks in Congress ...

Factions split GOP ranks in Congress over quest to kill Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it. Getting the factions together won't be easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 1 min The Last Warrior ... 61
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Homer 1,466,723
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 19 min President Donald ... 2,419
News Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for m... 56 min slick willie expl... 6
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 58 min freebird 406,149
News President Obama bans future offshore oil leases... 1 hr slick willie expl... 45
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... 1 hr Roscoe 1
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC