El-Erian: Sustaining Trump Rally Depends on Germany, China

The global stock surge tied to Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. has a better chance of enduring if the president-elect can coax nations such as Germany, Japan and China to embrace reforms, said Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz SE's chief economic adviser. "In order for this Trump rally to be sustained, it's not just about implementing policies at home," El-Erian said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

