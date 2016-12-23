Donald Trump: U.S. must 'greatly stre...

Donald Trump: U.S. must 'greatly strengthen' nuclear capability

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sun Journal

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons. His comments on Twitter came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said strengthening his country's nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what abou... 3 min Go Blue Forever 37
News The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks ... 4 min Go Blue Forever 15
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min freebird 405,942
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 19 min Cupcake6125 135
News Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Gua... 32 min slurps1486 9
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC