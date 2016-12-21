Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017
There are 1 comment on the New Canaan News-Review story from 16 hrs ago, titled Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
In this March 21, 2016 file photo, Cuban President Raul Castro, right, lifts up the arm of U.S. President Barack Obama, at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, Cuba. Next year will likely be Castro's toughest year in office since he took power in 2006, as the 85-year-old general faces a possible economic recession alongside a hostile new U.S. administration promising to undo measures that gave many Cubans expectations of a better future.
#1 7 hrs ago
Raul Castro will die in 2017.
