'Crack King' Clemency

'Crack King' Clemency

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Once known as the "crack king" of Oakland, Darryl Reed officially became a free man Wednesday night after he and 110 others were granted clemency by President Barack Obama in September. Cheryl Hurd reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,467,838
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 5 min Le Jimbo 32
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,247
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 8 min Donald Trump had ... 132
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 min President Donald ... 2,558
News Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for m... 18 min slick willie expl... 32
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 25 min Nostradamus 20
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,458 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,395

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC