Charles Krauthammer: Aleppo atrocity and American decline
There are 8 comments on the Lowell Sun story from Yesterday, titled Charles Krauthammer: Aleppo atrocity and American decline. In it, Lowell Sun reports that:
The fall of Aleppo just weeks before Barack Obama leaves office is a fitting stamp on his Middle East policy of retreat and withdrawal. The pitiable pictures from the devastated city showed the true cost of Obama's abdication.
Lincoln, UK
#1 Yesterday
It's America's Suez Crisis moment.
Since: Dec 16
37
United States
#3 Yesterday
I am The Real Donald Trump and the tragedy of Aleppo will not happen under my watch. America will not allow terrorists to achieve a nation-state when I am President. We will support tyrants like Assad and autocrats like Putin in oppressing their populations rather than let rebels fighting for self-governance cause such wanton destruction and death!
Saint Paul, MN
#4 Yesterday
The meddling by Obama and the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary didn't end well in Syria or Libya cupcakes, they were responsible for this mess, they armed and funded ISIS hoping they would overthrow Assad, luckily Putin stepped up and help stabilize the area, things would be far worse had that not happened.
Assad should remain in power. Muslims are unable to live in peace or democracy.
#5 Yesterday
Suddenly Republicans are sympathetic to the plight of Muslims in Syria undergoing systematic slaughter by Assad and Putin?
Isn't one of Trump's key proposals to place a barrier between middle east Muslim refugees and entry into the United States?
#6 Yesterday
What could be worse than Putin and Assad slaughtering 100s of thousands of civilians in Syria. When there were less than 30,000 ISIS radicals combined in the Syria, Iraq and Africa theater.
#7 22 hrs ago
There is a lot to be said for the proposition that a secular dictator is a "less worse" option than an Islamic Republic. However; once Obama opened his mouth and announced a "Red Line", he was obliged to enforce it. It need not have been a full scale entry into the war. It could have been a complete destruction of Assad's air power and bases, with the announcement that this was NOT an intervention, simply a "spanking". Doing nothing forfeited his, and America's, credibility far beyond the borders of Syria.
#8 22 hrs ago
Obama never got Congress authority for US Military use of force in Syria.
The Republican majority Congress of the United States had no appetite to vote on deploying the US Military into another middle east nation to quell a civil war.
Since: Dec 16
37
#9 20 hrs ago
I am the Real Donald Trump and I reject the Bush Doctrine that democracy flowering in the Middle East is the best path to minimizing the spread of Islamic Terrorism. Ironically, most of my supporters were cheering like punch drunk baboons in 2004 when Iraqis touted their purple finger tips. The mob is so easily controlled, temperamental with an extremely short memory. Yesterday they supported what they now oppose, ignoring the pre 9/11 advice of George H.W. Bush that "occupying Iraq would plunge the Middle East into chaos."
