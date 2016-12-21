Axelrod: Obama looking to Bushes as a post-presidential model
CNN commentator David Axelrod said President Barack Obama had a few examples in mind for how he should handle life after the presidency: President George W. Bush and his father, President George H.W. Bush. Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama, was speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper in reference to a recent edition of his podcast, "The Axe Files," which featured the outgoing president.
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|GOD
|1,466,470
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|swampmudd
|2,353
|Jeremy Corbyn brushes off Barack Obama criticism
|10 min
|Thanks For The Co...
|1
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|20 min
|RIP
|16
|Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for m...
|21 min
|Kyle
|2
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|22 min
|Kyle
|2
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|35 min
|Retribution
|33
