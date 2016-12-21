Axelrod: Obama looking to Bushes as a post-presidential model

CNN commentator David Axelrod said President Barack Obama had a few examples in mind for how he should handle life after the presidency: President George W. Bush and his father, President George H.W. Bush. Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama, was speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper in reference to a recent edition of his podcast, "The Axe Files," which featured the outgoing president.

