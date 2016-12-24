As Obama accomplished policy goals, h...

As Obama accomplished policy goals, his party floundered

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

In boasting about his tenure in the White House, President Barack Obama often cites numbers like these: 15 million new jobs, a 4.9 percent unemployment rate and 74 months of consecutive job growth. That's the number of spots in state legislatures, governor's mansions and Congress lost by Democrats during Obama's presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what abou... 3 min Go Blue Forever 37
News The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks ... 4 min Go Blue Forever 15
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min freebird 405,942
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 19 min Cupcake6125 135
News Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Gua... 32 min slurps1486 9
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC