Afghans who aided US military face lo...

Afghans who aided US military face long, fearful visa wait

There are 15 comments on the Daily Journal story from Wednesday, titled Afghans who aided US military face long, fearful visa wait. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Army Capt. Matthew Ball relied heavily on his Afghan interpreter during a yearlong mission in one of Afghanistan's most dangerous areas, entrusting him daily with his life.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
davy

Colby, KS

#1 Wednesday
if they were terroristt,odumbo would bring them here pronto

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Welcome, MN

#2 Wednesday
I cant believe some of the stories I read about Trump being an Autocrat and demagogue.Thats not where its at.Trump is a patriot.The Republican party is less government and more indivdual freedom.The democrats are the ones that forced churches to marry gays against their religion and made the bars nonsmoking instead of leaving it up to the owners.The democrats are the ones controlling youre sodas and eating habits.Trump is not going to abandon Asia to China.Just because he said wouldnt it be great to get along with Russia doesnt mean hes going to desert Europe.All it means is the US is independent to make our own decisions instead of someone in the UN deciding whats good for us.If your e a US citizen no one is coming to get you unless theres some nutcases in youre neighborhood.Nothing to be afraid about.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#3 Wednesday
Perhaps if Obama finished the job instead of keeping only 8400 troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban wouldn't be bothering anyone anymore.

Wasn't the supposed reason for invading Afghanistan was that the Taliban gave sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden??

Did Obama take his eye off the ball??

These people don't belong in America. They belong in their own country. America should have wiped out the Taliban, long ago.(It's been 15 years for goodness sake ... eight of them under Obama.)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

882

Location hidden
#4 Wednesday
Eleanor wrote:
Perhaps if Obama finished the job instead of keeping only 8400 troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban wouldn't be bothering anyone anymore.

Wasn't the supposed reason for invading Afghanistan was that the Taliban gave sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden??

Did Obama take his eye off the ball??

These people don't belong in America. They belong in their own country. America should have wiped out the Taliban, long ago.(It's been 15 years for goodness sake ... eight of them under Obama.)
Perhaps Obama wouldn't have needed to do any job there if the preceding president hadn't gone off looking for WMD's.

Please tell us you don't write history books for school children!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Welcome, MN

#5 Wednesday
I do believe that people that help us in war should be protected.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#6 Wednesday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

Perhaps Obama wouldn't have needed to do any job there if the preceding president hadn't gone off looking for WMD's.

Please tell us you don't write history books for school children!
WMD in Afghanistan??? ROFLMAO.

You're kidding, right??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Davy

Colby, KS

#7 Wednesday
Eleanor wrote:
<quoted text>

WMD in Afghanistan??? ROFLMAO.

You're kidding, right??
he is not kidding,he is really that stupid

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#8 Wednesday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

Perhaps Obama wouldn't have needed to do any job there if the preceding president hadn't gone off looking for WMD's.

Please tell us you don't write history books for school children!
Both Dubya and BOBO F'ed up in Afghanistan. Dubya by pulling Special Forces too soon, when they weren't actually needed in Iraq for nearly a year. BOBO by being more preoccupied with pulling down troop levels to pander to his Lefty supporters, than with winning the war.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

882

Location hidden
#9 Wednesday
Eleanor wrote:
<quoted text>

WMD in Afghanistan??? ROFLMAO.

You're kidding, right??
My God you're the perfect conservative.

The Fake WMD search took place in Iraq. You can remember who that was, don't you?

Probably not

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Davy

Colby, KS

#10 Wednesday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

My God you're the perfect conservative.

The Fake WMD search took place in Iraq. You can remember who that was, don't you?

Probably not
you are the one that said it was afghanistan you stupid bastard

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Davy

Colby, KS

#11 Wednesday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

My God you're the perfect conservative.

The Fake WMD search took place in Iraq. You can remember who that was, don't you?

Probably not
you are the perfect lib,not very bright,you fuckingidiot

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

882

Location hidden
#12 Wednesday
Davy wrote:
<quoted text>

you are the one that said it was afghanistan you stupid bastard
Didn't learn to read? Slap your mother

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#13 Yesterday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

My God you're the perfect conservative.

The Fake WMD search took place in Iraq. You can remember who that was, don't you?

Probably not
Nobody is talking about Iraq.(except you).

Obama has had eight years to clear up Afghanistan and couldn't clear it of the Taliban.

And now we are stuck taking in refugees from Afghanistan because Obama has failed in his responsibilities.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

882

Location hidden
#14 Yesterday
Eleanor wrote:
<quoted text>

Nobody is talking about Iraq.(except you).

Obama has had eight years to clear up Afghanistan and couldn't clear it of the Taliban.

And now we are stuck taking in refugees from Afghanistan because Obama has failed in his responsibilities.
What you clueless twits refuse to accept is that Dubyah had 7 years there and quit before the job was completed. Obama wouldn't have had to do anything there if Bush had done his freaking job!

Don't worry, The Donald can march right back in there if you want him to.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#15 Yesterday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

What you clueless twits refuse to accept is that Dubyah had 7 years there and quit before the job was completed. Obama wouldn't have had to do anything there if Bush had done his freaking job!

Don't worry, The Donald can march right back in there if you want him to.
So because Bush messed up and Obama couldn't get things done right, he's going to leave Afghanistan for the next guy to clean it up.

Well, someone has to take up the slack.

Or maybe Trump will accept Obama's loss in Afghanistan and move on. He just might leave it for Obama's legacy ... the guy who lost the war that was our retribution for 9/11.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... 6 min Jeremy 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 43 min Cheech the Conser... 1,465,539
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Sir Ghost-Rider 405,626
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr Susanm 1,990
News Memos show how Canada officials observed Trump ... 2 hr Mikey 21
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Dr Guru 231,877
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 3 hr Fat Man Little Boy 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,820

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC