Abbas eyes Paris summit as Israel to expand construction
The Palestinian President said Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in France will set a timetable to end settlements, as Israel advances plans for thousands of new homes in parts of Jerusalem claimed by the Palestinians, despite the recent U.N. Security Council resolution condemning construction there. The developments came just days after the United States broke with past practice and allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a "flagrant violation" of international law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|2,469
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,466,815
|Russia says Trump better partner for Syria deal...
|7 min
|Eleanor
|28
|The Latest: Obama sends Kwanzaa greetings from ...
|12 min
|Frogface Kate
|11
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,092
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|36 min
|OrangeLifeSavior
|30
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|42 min
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC