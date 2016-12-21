Abbas eyes Paris summit as Israel to ...

Abbas eyes Paris summit as Israel to expand construction

The Palestinian President said Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in France will set a timetable to end settlements, as Israel advances plans for thousands of new homes in parts of Jerusalem claimed by the Palestinians, despite the recent U.N. Security Council resolution condemning construction there. The developments came just days after the United States broke with past practice and allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

