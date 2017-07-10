Where to watch fireworks on the Delaware? See Curalate's interactive map

Now Curalate is using the same technology to help people find a spot to watch the Delaware River fireworks on July 4. The 170-employee company, with headquarters at 2401 Walnut St., has posted an online map with tagged locations enabling viewers to sample various vantage points. Viewers can drag their cursor across the map, moving the image to display different angles from which to watch the fireworks display - from north of the Ben Franklin Bridge, or south of it, to various points in Center City.

