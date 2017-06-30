VC firm behind Farfetch and Goop raises $150m in boost for UK post-Brexit
UK venture capital firm Felix Capital has raised a huge $150 million in its second funding round, defying yet again Brexit fears about a possible exodus of investment into the UK. Not only were existing investors adding to the substantial figure, but new investors also showed great interest in the firm, causing the round to be oversubscribed.
