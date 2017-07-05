Vantiv to Take Over Worldpay in $10 Billion Deal

Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor, said on Wednesday that it had agreed to be bought by U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc. in a deal valuing it at 7.7 billion pounds . The agreement came a day after shares in the British firm soared more than 25 percent when said it had received approaches from both Vantiv and JPMorgan, though the U.S. bank said on Wednesday it does not plan to make an offer.

