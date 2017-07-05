Vantiv to Take Over Worldpay in $10 Billion Deal
Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor, said on Wednesday that it had agreed to be bought by U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc. in a deal valuing it at 7.7 billion pounds . The agreement came a day after shares in the British firm soared more than 25 percent when said it had received approaches from both Vantiv and JPMorgan, though the U.S. bank said on Wednesday it does not plan to make an offer.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
