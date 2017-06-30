Utah's Podium set to spend $10 million on new digs, add 400 jobs
Even in the often hyperbolic realm of tech startups, Utah's Podium is on an incredible growth arc since launching its reputation and customer interaction software in 2014. Just 2 A1 2 years ago, Podium was housed in a spare bedroom of co-founder and CEO Eric Rea's apartment.
