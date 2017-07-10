Uber's Opportunistic Ouster
On February 23rd, two venture capitalists, both early investors in the ride-sharing company Uber, circulated an open letter in response to a female engineer's published account of sexual harassment at the company. "Silicon Valley prides itself on pattern recognition," Freada Kapor Klein and Mitchell Kapor wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC