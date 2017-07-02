TPG Capital walks away from Fairfax M...

TPG Capital walks away from Fairfax Media

2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

US private equity giant TPG Capital has reportedly pulled out of the multi-billion dollar race to buy Fairfax Media. TPG wrote to Fairfax chairman Nick Falloon on Sunday to tell him of its decision to walk away from the $1.20-a-share offer it flagged in May, The Australian Financial Review reported.

