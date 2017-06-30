The founders of Robinhood, a no-fee s...

The founders of Robinhood, a no-fee stock trading app, were initially rejected by 75 venture capitalists - now their startup is worth $1.3 billion It's hard getting funding for a startup, but it's even harder when the product doesn't exist yet, still requires regulatory approval, and is being launched during the economic recession. But after 75 investor pitches, the founders of a commission-free stock trading app, Robinhood , found a few willing venture capitalists.

