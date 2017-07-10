Silicon Valley's sexism problem: Could the tide be turning?
In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick resigned amid criticism surrounding a culture of harassment at the company.
