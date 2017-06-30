Redfin is Going Public; Acknowledges ...

Redfin is Going Public; Acknowledges "Flipping" Subsidiary

Read more: Mortgage News Daily

Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage company is expected to soon take its place on the Nasdaq. The company filed a long awaited initial public offering last week with a debut expected late this month or in early August.

