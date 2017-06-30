Promising Activity in the U.S. IPO Ma...

Promising Activity in the U.S. IPO Market

Renaissance Capital published their Review of the U.S. IPO Market for the second quarter of 2017. In its most active quarter in two years, the IPO market saw 54 IPOs, raising approximately $11 billion.

