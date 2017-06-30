Prominent VC Dave McClure apologizes for offensive behavior
Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure says he is sorry for making "inappropriate advances" toward several women in workplace situations and is giving up leadership of the venture capital fund he co-founded, 500 Startups. McClure's apology - titled "I'm a Creep.
