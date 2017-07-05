Progressives Explain Why Centrist Tech Billionaires Won't Save the Democrats
Greylock Partners Investment Partner Reid Hoffman speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 at Pier 48 on September 13, 2016 in San Francisco, California. In a move already being denounced by progressives as " tone-deaf " and " literally the stupidest f------ idea " ever, tech billionaires Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman have launched an initiative titled Win the Future with the goal of bringing the Democratic Party back from the political wilderness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC