Progressives Explain Why Centrist Tec...

Progressives Explain Why Centrist Tech Billionaires Won't Save the Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Greylock Partners Investment Partner Reid Hoffman speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 at Pier 48 on September 13, 2016 in San Francisco, California. In a move already being denounced by progressives as " tone-deaf " and " literally the stupidest f------ idea " ever, tech billionaires Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman have launched an initiative titled Win the Future with the goal of bringing the Democratic Party back from the political wilderness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's... Jun 28 onemillionseeds 1
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Loan offer May '17 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC