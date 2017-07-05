Progressives Explain Why Centrist Tech Billionaires Won't Save the Democrats

Greylock Partners Investment Partner Reid Hoffman speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 at Pier 48 on September 13, 2016 in San Francisco, California. In a move already being denounced by progressives as " tone-deaf " and " literally the stupidest f------ idea " ever, tech billionaires Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman have launched an initiative titled Win the Future with the goal of bringing the Democratic Party back from the political wilderness.

