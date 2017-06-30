Private capital update: Plenty of dry powder, but few targets of opportunity
If there were a few overarching themes of the first quarter of 2017 in the private capital community, they would be the following: While there is plenty of equity available for deals, sky high valuations, both of private companies and their public counterparts, has created a challenging environment in which to get quality deals completed at sponsor-friendly entry points; and Established markets are receiving a disproportionately high percentage of the attention and asset allocation, as investors shy away from currency and geopolitical risk. So-called "dry powder" for private equity transactions is sitting in the trillions of dollars, not even taking account of co-investment and separate account vehicles.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
