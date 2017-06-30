Private capital update: Plenty of dry...

Private capital update: Plenty of dry powder, but few targets of opportunity

If there were a few overarching themes of the first quarter of 2017 in the private capital community, they would be the following: While there is plenty of equity available for deals, sky high valuations, both of private companies and their public counterparts, has created a challenging environment in which to get quality deals completed at sponsor-friendly entry points; and Established markets are receiving a disproportionately high percentage of the attention and asset allocation, as investors shy away from currency and geopolitical risk. So-called "dry powder" for private equity transactions is sitting in the trillions of dollars, not even taking account of co-investment and separate account vehicles.

Chicago, IL

