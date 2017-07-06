Nation's First Cross-Border Latino VC Firm Announces Its First Investments

LEAP Global Partners announced the launch of its first early stage venture capital fund, LEAP Partners I. LEAP's mission is to develop, connect and invest in talented Latin American entrepreneurs working on impactful global solutions in the areas of finance, marketplaces, health, education, shared economy and media. The first fund, LEAP Partners I is a cross-border partnership with a strategic Limited Partner network that includes members of some of the most prominent family-owned enterprises in Mexico, as well as US investors, and will primarily focus on US Latino and Mexico based entrepreneurs.

