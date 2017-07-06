Nation's First Cross-Border Latino VC Firm Announces Its First Investments
LEAP Global Partners announced the launch of its first early stage venture capital fund, LEAP Partners I. LEAP's mission is to develop, connect and invest in talented Latin American entrepreneurs working on impactful global solutions in the areas of finance, marketplaces, health, education, shared economy and media. The first fund, LEAP Partners I is a cross-border partnership with a strategic Limited Partner network that includes members of some of the most prominent family-owned enterprises in Mexico, as well as US investors, and will primarily focus on US Latino and Mexico based entrepreneurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC