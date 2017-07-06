Nation's First Cross-Border Latino VC...

Nation's First Cross-Border Latino VC Firm Announces Its First Investments

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

LEAP Global Partners announced the launch of its first early stage venture capital fund, LEAP Partners I. LEAP's mission is to develop, connect and invest in talented Latin American entrepreneurs working on impactful global solutions in the areas of finance, marketplaces, health, education, shared economy and media. The first fund, LEAP Partners I is a cross-border partnership with a strategic Limited Partner network that includes members of some of the most prominent family-owned enterprises in Mexico, as well as US investors, and will primarily focus on US Latino and Mexico based entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's... Jun 28 onemillionseeds 1
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Loan offer May '17 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC