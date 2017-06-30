Lockheed VC arm injects funds in small sat maker Terran Orbital
Lockheed Martin's venture capital organization has invested an undisclosed sum of funds into Irvine, Calif.-based small satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital in order to further advance nanosatellite technologies. Both companies have partnered on Defense Department and NASA programs and seek to further expand the business relationship.
