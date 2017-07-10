Karnataka offers Rs 400 cr fund to me...

Karnataka offers Rs 400 cr fund to mentor 100 start-ups

13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Bengaluru, July 4 Karnataka would provide Rs 400 crore fund to mentor 100 start-ups with idea validation, incubation facilities and expertise in accounting and legal norms, said state IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday. "We will identify 100 innovative start-ups from across the state through the 'Elevate 100 Programme' and provide them seed fund, venture capital, networking and mentors to convert their ideas into businesses," he told reporters here.

Read more at India.com.

