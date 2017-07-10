Karnataka offers Rs 400 cr fund to mentor 100 start-ups

Bengaluru, July 4 Karnataka would provide Rs 400 crore fund to mentor 100 start-ups with idea validation, incubation facilities and expertise in accounting and legal norms, said state IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday. "We will identify 100 innovative start-ups from across the state through the 'Elevate 100 Programme' and provide them seed fund, venture capital, networking and mentors to convert their ideas into businesses," he told reporters here.

