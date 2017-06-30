Jamaica improves ranking in venture capital space
Jamaica improved by one spot to rank eighth among 11 countries in terms of the private equity and venture capital, or PE/VC, environment in Latin America, according to a recently released report. Chile tops the list of nations in the report, while the Dominican Republic sits at the bottom of the ranking.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
