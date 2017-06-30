Jamaica improves ranking in venture c...

Jamaica improves ranking in venture capital space

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica improved by one spot to rank eighth among 11 countries in terms of the private equity and venture capital, or PE/VC, environment in Latin America, according to a recently released report. Chile tops the list of nations in the report, while the Dominican Republic sits at the bottom of the ranking.

