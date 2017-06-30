Jamaica improves on venture capital scorecard

Jamaica's continued quest to develop a sustainable private equity and venture capital industry has once again been recognised by the Latin American Private Equity and Venture Capital Association Scorecard for 2017/18, moving up five points and ranking a joint 8th with two other countries on the 11-member Scorecard. Jamaica's improved ranking puts it on par with Panama and Argentina and represents an improvement on the 2015/16 ranking of 9th place.

