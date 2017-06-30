Jamaica improves on venture capital scorecard
Jamaica's continued quest to develop a sustainable private equity and venture capital industry has once again been recognised by the Latin American Private Equity and Venture Capital Association Scorecard for 2017/18, moving up five points and ranking a joint 8th with two other countries on the 11-member Scorecard. Jamaica's improved ranking puts it on par with Panama and Argentina and represents an improvement on the 2015/16 ranking of 9th place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC