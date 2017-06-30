Hillhouse Capital plans new yuan fund to tap demand for China exposure -sources
Hillhouse Capital Group, an early investor in top Chinese technology firms including Tencent, Baidu and JD.com, plans to raise a new yuan-denominated fund and is currently pitching it to prospective investors, sources familiar with the plans said. Hillhouse is targeting to raise about 8 billion yuan in the fund, said one of the sources.
