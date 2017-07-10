Greystar fund to acquire Monogram in ...

Greystar fund to acquire Monogram in $3 billion deal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners, the largest operator of apartments in the United States, will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc ( Monogram's shareholders will receive $12 per share in cash in the deal, representing a 22 percent premium to the company's closing price July 3. Plano, Texas-based Monogram owns, operates and develops luxury apartment communities in coastal and urban markets including southern Florida and Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's... Jun 28 onemillionseeds 1
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Loan offer May '17 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,455 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC