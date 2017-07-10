Greystar fund to acquire Monogram in $3 billion deal

A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners, the largest operator of apartments in the United States, will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc ( Monogram's shareholders will receive $12 per share in cash in the deal, representing a 22 percent premium to the company's closing price July 3. Plano, Texas-based Monogram owns, operates and develops luxury apartment communities in coastal and urban markets including southern Florida and Boston.

