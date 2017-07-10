German Venture Capital Soars as Start...

German Venture Capital Soars as Startups Seek Room to Grow

German venture capital financing more than doubled in the first half of the year as the country's startups grow beyond fledgling status and a successful internet IPO opens the door to further investments. VCs invested 2.16 billion euros across 264 equity deals in German-based startups in the first half, according to a new report by consultant EY.

Chicago, IL

