German Venture Capital Soars as Startups Seek Room to Grow
German venture capital financing more than doubled in the first half of the year as the country's startups grow beyond fledgling status and a successful internet IPO opens the door to further investments. VCs invested 2.16 billion euros across 264 equity deals in German-based startups in the first half, according to a new report by consultant EY.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
