Former MaGIC CEO claims she was sexually assaulted by Silicon Valley VC

PETALING JAYA: The former head of a government agency has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist about three years ago, and that it was not the first time. In a blog post on July 3 , Cheryl Yeoh , the founding chief executive officer of the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre , alleged that 500 Startups co-founder and CEO Dave McClure had forced himself on her after a night of drinks at her apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.