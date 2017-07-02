Focus On Your Business, Not On Ventur...

Focus On Your Business, Not On Venture Capital

The pot of gold that may or may not be at the end of the venture capital rainbow can be tempting to entrepreneurs, but most business owners are better off pursuing homegrown capital. Between the effort involved in accessing venture capital, the cost of it if you're successful and some possible unintended consequences, most business owners would be wise to bootstrap instead of pursuing VC funding, according to Brian Hamilton, chairman and co-founder of Sageworks , a financial information company.

