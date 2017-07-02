Focus On Your Business, Not On Venture Capital
The pot of gold that may or may not be at the end of the venture capital rainbow can be tempting to entrepreneurs, but most business owners are better off pursuing homegrown capital. Between the effort involved in accessing venture capital, the cost of it if you're successful and some possible unintended consequences, most business owners would be wise to bootstrap instead of pursuing VC funding, according to Brian Hamilton, chairman and co-founder of Sageworks , a financial information company.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
