Building a hi-tech triangle among Tel Aviv, Bangalore and Silicon Valley

Israel's venture capital community is beginning to truly discover India and its enormous potential not for just the IT sector, but also for many different hi-tech fields. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Israel, July 4, 2017.

