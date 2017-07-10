A startup CEO used one 'cocky' slide to raise nearly $12...

Medina's cofounders, Gordon Hempton, Wes Hather and Andrew Kinzer, had whipped up some home-grown software to automate the cold calling process so that Medina's three-person sales team could operate like a team of 20. It worked really well and they went on a lot of sales calls but no one wanted their startup's HR software. Everyone wanted that homegrown sales tool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.