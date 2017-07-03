A Backlash Builds Against Sexual Hara...

A Backlash Builds Against Sexual Harassment in Silicon Valley

Read more: The New York Times

The upheaval over sexual harassment in the technology start-up industry mushroomed on Monday, with the resignation of a prominent Silicon Valley investor who said he had been "a creep" and more women saying they would come forward to talk about their experiences. Dave McClure, the founder of the start-up incubator 500 Startups, said he was stepping down on Monday after The New York Times reported last week that he had come onto a woman who was applying for a job at his firm.

