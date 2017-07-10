10 Hot Startups That Raised VC Fundin...

10 Hot Startups That Raised VC Funding In June

Offerings for the Internet of Things, hybrid cloud environments and next-gen security were among the recurring themes for startups that raised new venture capital funding in June. Our list of the top 10 IT industry funding announcements in June includes deals for three startups operating in the IoT realm -- two of them focused on Industrial Internet of Things and one offering security for enterprise IoT.

