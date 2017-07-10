10 Hot Startups That Raised VC Funding In June
Offerings for the Internet of Things, hybrid cloud environments and next-gen security were among the recurring themes for startups that raised new venture capital funding in June. Our list of the top 10 IT industry funding announcements in June includes deals for three startups operating in the IoT realm -- two of them focused on Industrial Internet of Things and one offering security for enterprise IoT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC