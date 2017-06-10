Yahoo!'s Marissa Mayer Could Now Move From the C-Suite to the VC Suite
As Yahoo! Inc. hands the keys to its Internet business to Tim Armstrong and Verizon Communications Inc.'s Oath, Marissa Mayer is officially off the hot seat. Shareholders officially approved the sale on Thursday, and the company expects the transaction to close on June 13. Greeted as a savior when Yahoo! named her CEO in July 2012, Mayer has been under pressure from investors like Starboard Value LP for much of her tenure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC