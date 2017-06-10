Yahoo!'s Marissa Mayer Could Now Move From the C-Suite to the VC Suite

As Yahoo! Inc. hands the keys to its Internet business to Tim Armstrong and Verizon Communications Inc.'s Oath, Marissa Mayer is officially off the hot seat. Shareholders officially approved the sale on Thursday, and the company expects the transaction to close on June 13. Greeted as a savior when Yahoo! named her CEO in July 2012, Mayer has been under pressure from investors like Starboard Value LP for much of her tenure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.