Xometry raises $15 million in funding...

Xometry raises $15 million in funding round

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Xometry Inc., an online marketplace for custom-manufactured parts, has raised $15 million in a funding round led by BMW Group's venture-capital arm, the startup said Wednesday. The Gaithersburg, Md.,-based firm connects companies that need prototypes and custom parts with a network of domestic manufacturers and machine shops that can swiftly turn those orders around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's... 2 hr onemillionseeds 1
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jun 8 Anatalia Roselyn 227
Loan offer May '17 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC