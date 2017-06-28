Xometry raises $15 million in funding round
Xometry Inc., an online marketplace for custom-manufactured parts, has raised $15 million in a funding round led by BMW Group's venture-capital arm, the startup said Wednesday. The Gaithersburg, Md.,-based firm connects companies that need prototypes and custom parts with a network of domestic manufacturers and machine shops that can swiftly turn those orders around.
