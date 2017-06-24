World Bank launches 50 mln USD project to support entrepreneurship in Jordan
The World Bank on Saturday launched a new project to promote entrepreneurship in Jordan by providing critical, early stage financing to the small and medium enterprises that have proven to be the engines of job creation. The 50 million U.S. dollars project aims to support over 200 innovative start-ups from across the country, with the establishment of a private sector managed funding facility, the World Bank said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Xinhua.
